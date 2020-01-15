Croda International (LON:CRDA) PT Raised to GBX 4,700 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,450 ($71.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,275 ($69.39) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,801.92 ($63.17).

CRDA stock opened at GBX 5,145 ($67.68) on Monday. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 28.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,001.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,849.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total transaction of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07). Insiders have bought a total of 9 shares of company stock valued at $43,947 over the last ninety days.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

