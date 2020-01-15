Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Cummins by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Bank raised its position in Cummins by 0.6% in the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $186.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

