CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.