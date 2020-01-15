Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s previous close.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $136.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.79 and its 200-day moving average is $117.63. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $74.86 and a 52 week high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

