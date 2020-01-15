Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 789 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,874,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,884,000 after purchasing an additional 185,576 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0602 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.