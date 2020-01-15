Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 96 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYG. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 958.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 59,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

IYG stock opened at $153.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.57. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $154.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6597 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

