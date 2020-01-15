Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $529,000 Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in VF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in VF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in VF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.77.

NYSE VFC opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.27. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $71.38 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

