Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

MEAR opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.