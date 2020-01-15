Cypress Wealth Services LLC Invests $200,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,949.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,084,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,933 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,663,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,732,000 after purchasing an additional 106,673 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,027,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,546,000 after purchasing an additional 115,464 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 853,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 602,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period.

SCHG opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $96.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

