Cypress Wealth Services LLC Invests $219,000 in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 954 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $245.66 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $176.40 and a 1 year high of $248.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.75. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.56.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

