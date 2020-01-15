Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New $532,000 Investment in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

