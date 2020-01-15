Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $83.33 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from to in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

