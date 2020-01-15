Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 151.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of FE stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

