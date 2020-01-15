Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in FedEx by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,211 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 22,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.64. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

