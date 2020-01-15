Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 110 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Surevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 449,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $226.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.94 and a 200 day moving average of $182.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. TH Capital upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

