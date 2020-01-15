Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 210 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $233.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.