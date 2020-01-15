Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 606 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth $121,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $152,000.

FTEC opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average of $66.26. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

