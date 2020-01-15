CyrusOne Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,160 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,281% compared to the average daily volume of 84 call options.

CONE stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.77.

In other CyrusOne news, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,068. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 54,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

