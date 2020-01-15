D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 75 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 195.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,808 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 422.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $2,264,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $184.63 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $196.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.36 and its 200 day moving average is $184.34.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $311.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

In related news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.50.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

