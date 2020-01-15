D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases Shares of 4,285 Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 59.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,240 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 86.8% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 125,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 336.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,581 shares during the period. 44.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ryanair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

