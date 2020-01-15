D.B. Root & Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 96.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 179.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 162.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 210.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.