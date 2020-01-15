Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Daseke from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Daseke currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Daseke has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). Daseke had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after buying an additional 253,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

