Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.75. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $10,374,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 19.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.