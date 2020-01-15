Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Shares Up 0.1%

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.32, 1,704 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 43,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Digirad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Digirad alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digirad had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 20,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $64,734.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digirad stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.81% of Digirad at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digirad Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Digirad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digirad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.