Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $26.85, 14,342 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 382,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 266,949 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 3,077.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

