DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 9,375 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock opened at $147.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $142.40 and a 12-month high of $186.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.84 and its 200 day moving average is $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPG. Citigroup lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.