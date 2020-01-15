DNB Asset Management AS Buys 5,093 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 23.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,731 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 149,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after buying an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $537.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.65. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $525.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Tesla’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tesla from $385.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.34.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,681 shares of company stock valued at $33,831,053. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

