DNB Asset Management AS Buys 6,337 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 657.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 73,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $100.72 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.52 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

