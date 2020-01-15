DNB Asset Management AS Buys 7,867 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.15 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

