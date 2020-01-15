DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 197.8% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $185,193.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,202 shares of company stock worth $17,025,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.