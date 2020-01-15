DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,443,000 after purchasing an additional 46,765 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock opened at $215.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.83. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $124.38 and a 52 week high of $216.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.38.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.