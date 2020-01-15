DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 25.6% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on EOG Resources to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

EOG Resources stock opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

