DNB Asset Management AS Has $7.53 Million Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,289 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,720,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,764,000 after acquiring an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. B. Riley upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $158,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $130,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,110. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

