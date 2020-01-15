DNB Asset Management AS Has $9.41 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,776 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16,857.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,279,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,854,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,875,780,000 after purchasing an additional 974,005 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,868,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,912,000 after purchasing an additional 649,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,602,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,384,000 after purchasing an additional 553,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.88 and a 52 week high of $113.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.