DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,699 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $2,288,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,897,370 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,082,000 after buying an additional 31,287 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the software company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,365 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.50.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $191.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,737.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

