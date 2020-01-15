DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,677,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884,914 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,338 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,954 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

