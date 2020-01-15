DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. grace capital purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,014,714.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

NYSE:KMI opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

