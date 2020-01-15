DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,290 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 30.9% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,057,000 after buying an additional 171,204 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 304,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,596,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $105.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

