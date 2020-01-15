DNB Asset Management AS Sells 11,054 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Welltower by 836.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 351,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after buying an additional 314,190 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 46.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 6.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

NYSE WELL opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $85.90.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.