DNB Asset Management AS Sells 23,778 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,778 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,057,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,046,352,000 after purchasing an additional 207,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,201,000 after purchasing an additional 329,577 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,581,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,560 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,396,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,158,000 after purchasing an additional 90,732 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,350,000 after purchasing an additional 140,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,614.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

NYSE:CCI opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $106.40 and a twelve month high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

