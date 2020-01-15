DNB Asset Management AS Sells 25,132 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,132 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

GIS opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

