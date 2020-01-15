DNB Asset Management AS Sells 5,499 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $3,399,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 283.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 88,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $435,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

