Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Docusign in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Get Docusign alerts:

DOCU stock opened at $72.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43. Docusign has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $77.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $133,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,196,281.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,392. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Docusign by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 3.0% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 26.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 229.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.