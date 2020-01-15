Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 943.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 285,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,735,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.52.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,264 shares of company stock valued at $12,827,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $574.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $575.94 and a 200-day moving average of $541.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $371.00 and a 52-week high of $597.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.