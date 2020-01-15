Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 33.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the second quarter valued at $566,000.

DPG stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $16.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Profile

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

