easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,400

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,348.86 ($17.74).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,490.50 ($19.61) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,406.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,169.31. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders bought 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271 over the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

