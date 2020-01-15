eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Lessened by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,707 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,410 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in eBay by 10.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,250,837 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after purchasing an additional 118,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Macquarie set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Aegis lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

eBay stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

