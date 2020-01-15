Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc (CVE:YFI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 254195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's flagship product line includes WiFi3 and aera WiFi, a suite of multi-channel Wi-Fi access points that target Wi-Fi applications in the Telco, CableCo, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.