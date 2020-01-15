Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Shares Down 2.7%

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) dropped 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 27,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,373,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

EKSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.46.

The stock has a market cap of $27.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 376.63% and a negative net margin of 100.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 123.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 449,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 608,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48,421 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

