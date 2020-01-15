Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Given “Buy” Rating at Gabelli

Gabelli restated their buy rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.71.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $73,972.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,332,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,942,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,748 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,708,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,934,000 after acquiring an additional 100,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,331,000 after acquiring an additional 924,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,019,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

